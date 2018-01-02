Yarmuth files for reelection

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Congressman John Yarmuth wants to continue representing Louisville in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Yarmuth filed paperwork with Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes to launch his campaign for reelection, according to a release from Yarmuth's press office.

“When I first ran for office in 2006, I never imagined I’d still want to do it 12 years later," Yarmuth said. "And believe me, I’m not trying to stick around because Washington is so much fun. At every turn, the resistance has only grown stronger and more determined. Men and women from Louisville to Appalachia, New York City to Clarke County, Alabama, have refused to take Washington’s betrayal lying down. “They aren’t giving up the fight, so neither am I. It’s these voices in our community that give me hope and inspire me to work even harder. I am proud to serve as their ally in Washington, and I’m running for reelection in 2018 so I can continue to fight at their side in the next Congress — and win."

Yarmuth also renewed his commitment to donate his Congressional salary to Louisville non-profits.

Currently, he serves as the top Democrat on the House budget committee.

