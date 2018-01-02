Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press



The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A W-L Pts Prv 1. S. Bend Riley (7) 9-0 246 1 2. Hamilton Southeastern (3)11-0 232 2 3. New Albany (2) 8-1 206 3 4. Warren Central (1) 8-0 190 5 5. Zionsville 8-0 140 6 6. Indpls Ben Davis 10-2 120 8 7. Floyd Central 8-1 116 4 8. Center Grove 9-1 100 9 9. Bloomington South 10-2 94 7 10. Jeffersonville 9-0 63 10 Others receiving votes: Indpls Cathedral 34. Ft. Wayne North 19.¤ Class 3A W-L Pts Prv 1. Ev. Bosse (7) 9-1 246 3 2. New Castle (5) 10-0 230 5 3. Indianapolis Attucks (1) 8-2 181 1 4. Greensburg 10-1 145 4 5. Tri-West 6-1 143 2 6. Culver Academy 4-3 109 7 7. Marion 8-1 105 10 8. Indpls Brebeuf 5-3 94 6 9. Danville 7-2 68 NR 10. Beech Grove 7-2 55 NR Others receiving votes: Silver Creek 40. S. Bend Washington 37. Heritage Hills 27. Mishawaka Marian 19. Brownstown 19. Princeton 12. NorthWood 10. W. Lafayette 8. Hammond 6. Evansville Memorial 6.¤ Class 2A W-L Pts Prv 1. Westview (9) 9-0 250 2 2. Covington (1) 9-0 210 3 3. Frankton (2) 8-1 196 1 4. Forest Park (1) 9-0 166 6 5. Tipton 7-1 164 5 6. Oak Hill 8-3 129 4 7. Paoli 9-0 122 8 8. LaVille 11-1 63 NR 9. Andrean 7-2 60 NR 10. Linton-Stockton 8-2 50 9 Others receiving votes: Southwestern (Jefferson) 43. Indpls Howe 41. Henryville 22. Indpls Arlington 19. Eastern Hancock 19. Indpls Irvington 6.¤ Class 1A W-L Pts Prv 1. Tindley (5) 10-2 232 2 2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (3) 9-1 216 5 3. Tri-County (2) 6-0 210 3 4. Barr-Reeve (3) 9-1 197 1 5. University 10-1 162 4 6. Gary 21st Century 11-3 114 6 7. Washington Twp. 7-0 99 7 8. Morristown 10-1 93 8 9. Lafayette Catholic 5-3 55 10 10. Wood Memorial 6-3 41 NR Others receiving votes: Southwood 34. Springs Valley 34. S. Newton 28. Hauser 26. Covenant Christian 13. Christian Academy 6.¤

