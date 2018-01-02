Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. S. Bend Riley (7)
|9-0
|246
|1
|2. Hamilton Southeastern (3)11-0
|232
|2
|3. New Albany (2)
|8-1
|206
|3
|4. Warren Central (1)
|8-0
|190
|5
|5. Zionsville
|8-0
|140
|6
|6. Indpls Ben Davis
|10-2
|120
|8
|7. Floyd Central
|8-1
|116
|4
|8. Center Grove
|9-1
|100
|9
|9. Bloomington South
|10-2
|94
|7
|10. Jeffersonville
|9-0
|63
|10
|Others receiving votes:
|Indpls Cathedral 34. Ft. Wayne North 19.¤
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ev. Bosse (7)
|9-1
|246
|3
|2. New Castle (5)
|10-0
|230
|5
|3. Indianapolis Attucks (1)
|8-2
|181
|1
|4. Greensburg
|10-1
|145
|4
|5. Tri-West
|6-1
|143
|2
|6. Culver Academy
|4-3
|109
|7
|7. Marion
|8-1
|105
|10
|8. Indpls Brebeuf
|5-3
|94
|6
|9. Danville
|7-2
|68
|NR
|10. Beech Grove
|7-2
|55
|NR
|Others receiving votes:
|Silver Creek 40. S. Bend Washington 37. Heritage Hills 27. Mishawaka Marian 19. Brownstown 19. Princeton 12. NorthWood 10. W. Lafayette 8. Hammond 6. Evansville Memorial 6.¤
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Westview (9)
|9-0
|250
|2
|2. Covington (1)
|9-0
|210
|3
|3. Frankton (2)
|8-1
|196
|1
|4. Forest Park (1)
|9-0
|166
|6
|5. Tipton
|7-1
|164
|5
|6. Oak Hill
|8-3
|129
|4
|7. Paoli
|9-0
|122
|8
|8. LaVille
|11-1
|63
|NR
|9. Andrean
|7-2
|60
|NR
|10. Linton-Stockton
|8-2
|50
|9
|Others receiving votes:
|Southwestern (Jefferson) 43. Indpls Howe 41. Henryville 22. Indpls Arlington 19. Eastern Hancock 19. Indpls Irvington 6.¤
|Class 1A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Tindley (5)
|10-2
|232
|2
|2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (3)
|9-1
|216
|5
|3. Tri-County (2)
|6-0
|210
|3
|4. Barr-Reeve (3)
|9-1
|197
|1
|5. University
|10-1
|162
|4
|6. Gary 21st Century
|11-3
|114
|6
|7. Washington Twp.
|7-0
|99
|7
|8. Morristown
|10-1
|93
|8
|9. Lafayette Catholic
|5-3
|55
|10
|10. Wood Memorial
|6-3
|41
|NR
|Others receiving votes:
|Southwood 34. Springs Valley 34. S. Newton 28. Hauser 26. Covenant Christian 13. Christian Academy 6.¤
