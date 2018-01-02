UofL's Durr named ACC Player of the Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women's basketball junior guard Asia Durr has been named ACC Player of the Week after averaging 27.5 points per game in road wins at Georgia Tech and NC State.



Florida State's Imani Wright also earned the honor after putting up 28.5 points per game in home wins over Jacksonville and North Carolina.



In the 74-71 win over Georgia Tech, Durr had 27 first half points, including 20 in the second quarter, to help the Cards turn a nine-point deficit into a 12-point halftime lead. She finished the game with 38 points, which is the second highest scoring game of her career, second only to the 47-point performance in the win at Ohio State that set the school record.



She finished 15-of-25 from the field, 4-of-8 from deep and 4-of-5 from the stripe in 37 minutes to lead the Cards.



The Douglasville, Ga., native then followed that with 18 points, while knocking down three 3-pointers to extend her streak to 54 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer, to help the Cards to a 55-47 win at NC State and a program-best 16-0 start.



She has scored in double figures in her last eight games and has 12 double-digit scoring games this season, including six 20-point games. She has seven career 30-point games and 28 career 20-point games.



She is 20-of-36 from 3-point range in her last five games and her 48 3-point field goals made rank 11th in the country and lead the ACC. For her career, Durr has connected on 211 threes, which is tied for fifth on the school's all-time list.

With 301 points, she ranks 13th in the country and her 20.1 points per game rank third in the ACC and 36th in the country. On the road this season, she is averaging 27.2 points, while shooting 47.3 percent from deep (26-55).



It marks the third time in her career and the second time this season that Durr has been named ACC Player of the Week.



The ACC's four teams in the AP Top 25 are holding strong again this week as Notre Dame and Louisville are ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Florida State moved to No. 11, and Duke is No. 17. Syracuse, Miami, Georgia Tech, NC State and Virginia Tech are receiving votes in the poll.



Louisville returns to action on Thursday night when they host No. 17 Duke in their ACC home opener.