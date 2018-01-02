Despite the cold, JCPS is ready for classes to resume

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As bitterly cold temperatures blanket WAVE Country, classes are scheduled to resume Wednesday for many students. But with winter's grip continuing, the question many are asking is will there be school?

Tuesday, Randy Frantz, transportation director for the Jefferson County Public Schools, talked about the district's decision-making process.

"The National Weather Service, I believe, doesn't issue a wind chill advisory until the wind chill reaches -10 degrees," Frantz said. "In talking to them multiple times this morning and throughout the weekend, it will not reach that cold tomorrow. And so, our plan is to go on time tomorrow and should things change we'll communicate that in an effective manner."

According to Frantz, the wind chill is one of the factors that go into the decision to have school. Another factor is making sure the buses are running well. Frantz said JCPS transportation employees have been checking the buses over the last few days and all are ready to roll at the current time.

If your child has to wait outside at the school bus stop, Frantz said to make sure that as much exposed skin as possible is covered. He also said students would benefit by waiting inside a warm car for the bus to arrive.

