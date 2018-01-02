LMDC addresses concerns over heat inside jail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro Corrections Assistant Director, Steve Durham, has released a statement addressing the public's concerns over the temperature inside the jail.

The statement, which was released on Tuesday, addresses the current temperatures outside, and how they affect the temperatures inside the jail, as well as the current temperature in different spots inside the housing units.

"The heat is firing on all cylinders at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and like last year, this year’s cold snap adds an additional challenge to keep the inmate housing units as warm as we would like. The jail complex is a series of old buildings, built in the 50, 60, and 70’s. There are design challenges and aging heating and cooling systems that contribute to irregular temperatures. Louisville Director Bolton has repeatedly commented that a new jail is needed. Metro Corrections has spent over $300,000.00 on HVAC costs since 2016. Today temperatures remain in the 60’s in most housing units.

During severe outside temperature changes Metro Corrections regularly monitors the temperatures in each housing unit. Over the weekend a piece of HVAC equipment at the Hall of Justice was not functioning properly. That equipment is not maintained by Metro Corrections but is maintained by Metro Facilities Management. Some temperatures were recorded in the 40’s in that space above the Hall of Justice. Metro Facilities Management contacted a vendor to repair the equipment. The heating system is pumping as hard as it can and temperatures in the housing units appear to be stabilizing. Officers are paying attention and have been providing inmates extra blankets."

