Owner of Louisville Tent and Awning pleads guilty to theft, ordered to pay restitution

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The owner of Louisville Tent and Awning has pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by deception for never completing work at a Louisville residence or at the Portland Museum in Louisville.

Attorney General Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday Christopher C. Turner, 41, pleaded guilty Dec. 21, in Jefferson Circuit Court to the Class D felonies.

Because Turner took a plea deal, he was sentenced to two years, probated for a period of five years, and he must pay restitution of $3,101.50 to the victims he defrauded.

According to Beshear, in Nov. 2014, Turner received more than $1,000 from a Louisville resident as a deposit for a replacement canopy at the home. Turner never attempted or completed to replace the canopy at the home. As part of his plea deal, Turner must now pay the Louisville homeowner $1,025.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Yarmuth files for reelection

+ Couple charged with selling drugs from home with 3 children present

+ Metro Council president removed as plaintiffs attorney in LMPD Explorer case

In December 2015, Turner received more than $500 from the Portland Museum to replace an awning. Beshear says Turner never attempted or completed to replace the awning, and now he must pay the museum $2,076.50 in restitution.

“I am thankful to the team of investigators and the prosecutor who helped secure a guilty plea in this case and returned the money stolen from the victims,” Beshear said. “While it is often very difficult to catch con artists, this case is proof that my office and local law enforcement are working together to find and hold accountable those willing to take advantage of Kentucky families.”

Kentucky residents who want to report a consumer complaint should call the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office at 888-432-9257 or click here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.