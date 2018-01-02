Ultimate teachers lounge revealed at Ballard

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The faculty at Ballard High School got a surprise when they headed into the teacher's lounge Tuesday morning.

Class Act Federal Credit Union held an Ultimate Teachers Lounge Makeover contest, asking for community nominations for the school they thought most deserving.

After the nominations were made, the public was allowed to vote and Ballard was the definitive winner.

Pat Curran with Class Act said the space used for the Ultimate Teachers Lounge at Ballard was vacant before they came in.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Despite the cold, JCPS is ready for classes to resume

+ LMDC addresses concerns over heat inside jail

+ Yarmuth files for reelection

"This was more of a rescue and less of a makeover when we came in," Curran said. "This space needed some love, so we're really happy about it."

The Ballard faculty and staff made its submission to the contest via a 1970's themed video.

Several staff members spoke Tuesday morning about the importance of the nice teachers lounge space.

"The quietness and a place you can go and relax," Kristina Greer, a Ballard special education teacher said. "Now we have that, and that's exciting."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.