Portion of Frankfort Ave to be closed until February

Frankfort Ave, between Mellwood and Story Ave, will be closed through February.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Starting on Tuesday, Frankfort Ave., between Mellwood and Story Ave., will be closed to traffic for an MSD construction project.

A detour will take traffic around the site via Mellwood Avenue to Brownsboro Road to Story Avenue. The work is part of MSD's Force Main Extension Project for the Clifton Heights Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Basin.

The closure will last through February.

In addition to the new MSD construction project work on Frankfort Ave, the Story Avenue is ahead of schedule. The section of Story Avenue from the I-64 exit ramp to Cable Street is now open to traffic.

