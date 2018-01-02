Police: Louisville man arrested for threatening passengers while boarding plane

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Airport Police arrested a Louisville man after airport authorities say he threatened several other passengers during the boarding process.

On December 28, Anas Shaqdieh, 40, was refused to fly by Southwest Airlines due to his intoxication and threatening manner, the arrest report read. Officers were called to contact Shaqdieh again, this time to obtain information for a report. Upon further investigation, Shaqdieh was found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest, the report said.

Police say when Shaqdieh was taken into custody, he uttered several obscenities and then threw himself onto the ground.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ LMDC addresses concerns over heat inside jail

+ Couple charged with selling drugs from home with 3 children present

+ Hoover does not resign as House Speaker

The arrest report says Shaqdieh smelled heavily of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes and a red face.

Shaqdieh is due back in court on Jan. 3.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.