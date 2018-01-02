Marvin Lewis signs two-year contract with Bengals

A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.More >>
Two people have been hospitalized - one with a head injury - after being struck with a table leg in Tyler.More >>
A Kailua man is behind bars for allegedly drowning his pet dog then attempting to drown his girlfriend, too.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.More >>
