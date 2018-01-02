Cannabis coalition wants Owensboro commissions to support medical marijuana

There were more people than usual at the bi-weekly Owensboro City Commissioners meeting on Tuesday night.

That's because many were wanting to speak about the need for medical marijuana in Kentucky.

Of the several people that spoke to the commissioners, many had personal experiences with how medical cannabis has helped them or a loved one. Others talked about research that shows medical marijuana is helpful for many dealing with health issues.

Mayor Tom Watson worried that aiming their efforts at the city was ineffective and that the county should be the one looking into it.

He said there will be no conversations amongst the commissioners because he just doesn't see it being effective in Owensboro.

The Kentucky Cannabis Freedom Coalition is visiting many other city councils in Kentucky during the month of January in hopes to change the law soon.

