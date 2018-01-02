Rebecca Johnson to face late husband's opponent for 49th District seat

Rebecca Johnson files for the 49th district seat. (Source: Republican Party of Bullitt County Facebook)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Secretary of State Allison Lundergan Grimes has confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the wife of the late Representative Dan Johnson will run for his seat in the 49th district.

Rebecca Johnson was nominated by the Bullitt County GOP last week and was declared the party's official candidate on the ballot on Tuesday.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Hoover does not resign as House Speaker

+ Yarmuth files for reelection

+ Metro Council president removed as plaintiffs attorney in LMPD Explorer case

Johnson will face Democrat Linda Belcher in the February 20 special election.

Belcher, the former 49th District state representative, was defeated by Dan Johnson for the seat in the 2016 General Election.

Residents of the 49th District have until January 22 to register in the special election.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.