MEMORY LANE: Pop culture icons turning 50 in 2018

It's hard to believe, but many of our favorite pieces of pop culture are one half century old this year.

Check out the list below:

Movies turning 50 –

60 Minutes

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Barbarella

2001: A Space Odyssey

Once Upon a Time in the West

Rosemary’s Baby

Planet of the Apes

Oliver!

The Thomas Crown Affair

Bullitt

Night of the Living Dead

Funny Girl

Hang ‘em High

The Odd Couple

Billboard top songs in 1968

Hello Goodbye- the Beatles

Tighten Up – Archie Bell and the Drells

Mrs. Robinson – Simon and Garfunkel

This Guy’s In Love with You – Herb Alpert

Hello, I Love You – the Doors

People Got To Be Free – the Rascals

Harper Valley P.T.A. – Jeannie C. Riley

Hey Jude – the Beatles

I Heard It Through the Grapevine – Marvin Gaye

Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay – Otis Redding

Notable TV Premieres

Hawaii Five-0

One Life to Live

Mister Rogers Neighborhood

