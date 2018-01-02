MEMORY LANE: Pop culture icons turning 50 in 2018 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

MEMORY LANE: Pop culture icons turning 50 in 2018

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's hard to believe, but many of our favorite pieces of pop culture are one half century old this year.

Check out the list below: 

Movies turning 50  –
60 Minutes
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Barbarella
2001: A Space Odyssey
Once Upon a Time in the West
Rosemary’s Baby
Planet of the Apes
Oliver!
The Thomas Crown Affair
Bullitt
Night of the Living Dead
Funny Girl
Hang ‘em High
The Odd Couple

Billboard top songs in 1968
Hello Goodbye- the Beatles
Tighten Up – Archie Bell and the Drells
Mrs. Robinson – Simon and Garfunkel
This Guy’s In Love with You – Herb Alpert
Hello, I Love You – the Doors
People Got To Be Free – the Rascals
Harper Valley P.T.A. – Jeannie C. Riley
Hey Jude – the Beatles
I Heard It Through the Grapevine – Marvin Gaye
Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay – Otis Redding

Notable TV Premieres
Hawaii Five-0
One Life to Live
Mister Rogers Neighborhood
60 Minutes

