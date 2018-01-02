Long time Portland Museum director retires

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Executive Director of the Portland Museum has announced her retirement.

Nathalie Andrews retired at the end of 2017, ending a 39 year career at the museum.

"Her accomplishments on behalf of the Portland Museum and in preserving the heritage of the Portland neighborhood and Louisville are enormous," said Portland Museum Board of Trustees president, Maria McGary. "The Board of Trustees is grateful for her visionary leadership and service. The search for a new executive director will being in the second quarter of 2018. The Trustees expect to appoint an interim director to serve during the search."

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Ultimate teachers lounge revealed at Ballard

+ Rebecca Johnson will run for late husband's seat

+ Hoover does not resign as House Speaker

Andrews is the recipient of an Ida Lee Williams Service to Preservation Award (1990), the Louisville Historical League's 1991 Preservation Award and 2016 Founders Award, and a 2014 Molly Leonard Community Service Award, and was recognized as a 2015 Leadership Louisville West Louisville Connector. Andrews was also a member of the Leadership Louisville Class of 1983, and served on the board of the Arts & Cultural Alliance for 20 years.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.