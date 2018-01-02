UK using disrespect as fuel

Lexington, KY (WAVE) - Kids use disrespect to push themselves to work harder.

UK is not short on disrespect of late. The Cats are coming off of back-to-back wins, a 29 point romp over archrival UofL and a five point win over a Georgia team that entered Rupp Arena 9-2 on Sunday.

Despite those wins, the Cats actually fell from #16 to #17 in this weeks Associated Press top 25.

"We'll have to keep proving who we are and we basically haven't, and it's not who we've played," UK head coach John Calipari said. "Our schedule is a top 20 schedule, so it's not who we've played, it's that people watch us and really don't think we're that good. I said, either they don't think you guys are that good or they don't think I can coach, or how about this one, maybe it's both."

Not to mention freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He followed up his career-high 24 point effort against the Cards with 21 more points in the win over the Dogs. However, he was not honored as Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, or even Freshman of the Week.

"Fans will get into it, I just want them to know, you're not getting the respect but that just means that you're going to have to earn it, you haven't gotten it yet," Calipari said.

The Cats visit LSU on Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m.

