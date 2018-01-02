Finn's Southern Kitchen suddenly closes as owners reanalyze concept

The owners say they want to reanalyze the concept and plan to renovate and reopen. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Finn's Southern Kitchen was on McHenry Street behind the Germantown Mill Lofts. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Finn's Southern Kitchen in Germantown has suddenly closed.

In a Facebook post on the Germantown-Schnitzelburg community page, the owners said they were gratified to be a part of the neighborhood revitalization over the past two years. However, they decided to close the restaurant.

The restaurant's social media pages have been disabled. When WAVE 3 News stopped by Tuesday, there was a note on the door with the same information shared on Facebook.

Finn's served southern food during brunch and dinner, made with locally sourced ingredients. It was on McHenry Street directly behind the Germantown Mill Lofts.

The owners plan to re-work the concept and remodel the space, according to the Facebook post.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to the owners and will add more information to this story when available.

