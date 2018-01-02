Notre Dame's Colson to miss 8 weeks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Notre Dame senior forward Bonzie Colson will undergo surgery on Thursday for a left foot fracture suffered in practice this week. Colson is expected to miss eight weeks of game action, the school announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6 Colson, a preseason All-America selection, is averaging 21.3 points and 9.8 rebounds, both team-leading, and is shooting 54 percent from the field. He also leads the Fighting Irish (10-3) in blocks (30) and steals (26).

"We are all feeling for Bonzie right now, who was performing as well as any player in the country," coach Mike Brey said in a statement. " We need to embrace this challenge. This program has lost key guys before and we figured out a way to earn an NCAA bid."

Notre Dame opens Atlantic Coast Conference play on Wednesday at home against North Carolina State.

