Jeffersonville FD Captain fights final fire on retirement day

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Fire Department's Captain Marty Stengel was supposed to take his final ride home on January 1, but when a fire broke out an hour before his shift ended, he responded to the call, and pushed his final ride back.

At 7 o'clock Monday morning, Stengel was supposed to take his final ride home on Engine 45, but at 6:01 AM, a report of a structure fire was dispatched for Stengel's district. Engine 45, along with the rest of the box alarm responded, and when they arrived, they found an RV fully engulfed in flames.

As soon as Captain Stengel arrived on scene he immediately took command, extinguishing the fire on his final day of work, before retirement.

After fighting the fire, Stengel received a thank you from the owner of the RV.

WAVE 3 News would like to wish Captain Stengel the very best in his retirement.

