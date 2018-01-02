LMPD's ShotSpotter records 465 gunshots that rang in the new year

The gunshot detection system uses sensors to find the location of gunfire within seconds. (Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was a busy New Year's Eve for Louisville Metro Police.

According to LMPD's Public Information Officer Lamont Washington, ShotSpotter, Louisville's new technology that allows police to detect the sound of gunfire, was activated a total of 465 times between 11 p.m. New Year's Eve and 8 a.m. New Year's Day.

According to Washington, this is the first New Year's Eve that Louisville has had the technology.

ShotSpotter uses sensors to find the location of gunfire within seconds. LMPD hasn't disclosed exactly where the sensors are located in the city, but has told us they're located in areas that have experienced the most gun violence in Louisville. Neighborhoods like Portland, Russell, Shawnee, Chickasaw, Parkland, Smoketown, Shelby Park, and Old Louisville.

Officers have access to ShotSpotter on their car computers and smartphones. Every time gunfire erupts, the technology pinpoints exactly where the shots came from. Within a minute that gunfire erupts, officers on patrol, along with the Real Time Crime Center and MetroSafe are notified.

No arrests were made in connection to any of the shots fired on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.

