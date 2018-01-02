Mt. Washington man accused of child abuse

MT. WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A Mt. Washington man was arrested the day after Christmas, accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy and his mother.

Police say they were called to the home of Daniel Sizemore, 27, on December 26 for a domestic dispute. When police arrived, they found two children and their mother, crying and upset. One of the children had red marks and a bruise, the arrest report says.

When police asked what happened, the mother of the child told them Sizemore was upset because one of the children was sucking their thumb, so he picked up the child by his head, flipped him on his stomach and began hitting him. When the mother intervened, Sizemore hit her in the face and mouth, and continued to hit the child, the arrest report reads.

The mother was able to get both of her children and herself to another part of the home, but when she began to dial 911 for help, she says Sizemore took the phone away, turned it off and threw it. The mother then says Sizemore took her sons Xbox and ran out the door.

Sizemore was later arrested during a traffic stop. After being read his rights, Sizemore admitted to the assault, but said he did it over respect, because the child talks to him disrespectfully and that he was tired of it, the arrest report said. Sizemore also admitted to officers that he later returned to the residence to return the Xbox, but saw the officer's patrol car and turned around. According to the arrest slip, Sizemore told officers he was scared to get into trouble and he "knew what he did was wrong."

He's charged with 1st degree criminal abuse, 4th degree assault, and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

