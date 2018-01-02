MEMORY LANE: Pop culture icons turning 40 in 2018

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's hard to believe, but many of our favorite pieces of pop culture are 40 years old this year.

Check out the list below:

Movies turning 40-

Saturday Night Fever

Grease

Animal House

Mork and Mindy

The Deer Hunter

Superman

Halloween

Jaws 2

Lord of the Rings

Midnight Express

Dawn of the Dead

Death on the Nile

Ice Castles

The Wiz

Watership Down

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Billboard top songs in 1978

How Deep Is Your Love – the Bee Gees

Baby Come Back – Player

Stayin’ Alive – the Bee Gees

(Love Is) Thicker than Water – Andy Gibb

Night Fever – the Bee Gees

If I Can’t Have You – Yvonne Elliman

Shadow Dancing – Andy Gibb

With a Little Luck – Wings

Miss You – Rolling Stones

Three Times a Lady – the Commodores

Grease- Frankie Valli

Kiss You All Over – Exile

You Don’t Bring me Flowers – Barbra Streisand + Neil Diamond

Le Freak – Chic

Notable TV Premieres

Dallas

Taxi

Battlestar Galactica

Diff-rent Strokes

WKRP in Cincinnati

Mork & Mindy

20/20

