MEMORY LANE: Pop culture icons turning 40 in 2018

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's hard to believe, but many of our favorite pieces of pop culture are 40 years old this year.

Check out the list below: 

Movies turning 40-
Saturday Night Fever
Grease
Animal House
Mork and Mindy
The Deer Hunter
Superman
Halloween
Jaws 2
Lord of the Rings
Midnight Express
Dawn of the Dead
Death on the Nile
Ice Castles
The Wiz
Watership Down
Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Billboard top songs in 1978
How Deep Is Your Love – the Bee Gees
Baby Come Back – Player
Stayin’ Alive – the Bee Gees
(Love Is) Thicker than Water – Andy Gibb
Night Fever – the Bee Gees
If I Can’t Have You – Yvonne Elliman
Shadow Dancing – Andy Gibb
With a Little Luck – Wings
Miss You – Rolling Stones
Three Times a Lady – the Commodores
Grease- Frankie Valli
Kiss You All Over – Exile
You Don’t Bring me Flowers – Barbra Streisand + Neil Diamond
Le Freak – Chic

Notable TV Premieres
Dallas
Taxi
Battlestar Galactica
Diff-rent Strokes
WKRP in Cincinnati
Mork & Mindy
20/20

