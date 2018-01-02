Weekly BoomBozz fundraiser supports fallen LMPD officer

Diners should present this flier to their BoomBozz Pizza server to donate to Oliver's family. (Source: BoomBozz)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officers are coming together after the loss of one of their own in a medical tragedy.

Paul Oliver was 29-years-old when he went to the hospital for a medical condition.

A few days before Christmas it was determined Oliver needed back surgery. During that operation, he passed away.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: LMPD detective dies following treatment for medical condition

He'd gotten married a few months before his passing.

Oliver was a detective in LMPD's 1st Division. That was also the unit that lost officer Nick Rodman during a pursuit earlier in 2017.

A fundraiser has been set up for every Wednesday in January at BoomBozz Pizza in Jeffersontown on Hurstbourne Parkway, from 3 to 10 p.m.

To donate a portion of the proceeds from dining in, customers must present the flier attached to this story.

