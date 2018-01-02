Bellarmine Knights make team building axe-citing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What's the nations third ranked team do in their spare time?

They let loose at Nulu's hottest up and coming business -- Flying Axes.

"We've been here for the past couple weeks by ourselves with no other students here," sophomore Parker Chitty said. "(We) just get away and do something that's kind of out of the ordinary obviously, definitely out of the ordinary."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

"We tried to do a bunch of team bonding activities,"Chivarsky Corbett told us. "You know we did bowling earlier in the year and that's pretty normal, I would say. And Coach wanted us to do something outside the norm so he brought us here, throwing axes and it's pretty fun, I like it a lot."

"It's not very uh ya it's pretty difficult, we just lost 14-0 right now so I can't say its easy," sophomore Alex Cook said.

>> Get the latest sports headlines from across WAVE Country

"I'm glad some of them shoot a basketball a lot better than they throw a axe," Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. "The key is they are enjoying each other and when you can transfer that onto a basketball court and enjoy the way you play with each other, you have a chance to be a special team. This is all about them, they earned this. They earned this everyday."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.