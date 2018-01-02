Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Ashland Blazer 77, Boyd Co. 65
Bourbon Co. 80, Nicholas Co. 45
Cov. Catholic 85, Cov. Holy Cross 52
Danville 63, Frankfort 58
Elizabethtown 79, Taylor Co. 56
Elliott Co. 63, West Carter 62
Ironton St. Joseph, Ohio 38, Fairview 35
Lex. Bryan Station 81, Lex. Lafayette 66
Lou. Holy Cross 70, Lou. Portland Christian 46
Madison Central 56, Lex. Paul Dunbar 39
Mercer Co. 71, Wayne Co. 70, OT
Pendleton Co. 88, Robertson County 61
Pike Co. Central 62, Paintsville 59
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Harrison Co. vs. Breathitt Co., ppd. to Feb 10.
Warren East vs. Todd Co. Central, ccd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bardstown 60, Washington Co. 23
Barren Co. 64, Bowling Green 51
Berea 45, Burgin 18
Carlisle Co. 44, Livingston Central 32
Dixie Heights 59, Villa Madonna 25
Edmonson Co. 65, Butler Co. 16
Glasgow 44, Allen Co.-Scottsville 42
Graves Co. 64, McCracken County 35
Grayson Co. 57, Whitesville Trinity 40
Henry Co. 44, Carroll Co. 43
Leslie Co. 62, Harlan 51
Paducah Tilghman 59, St. Mary 32
Powell Co. 58, Menifee Co. 42
Rockcastle Co. 45, Somerset 34
South Laurel 67, Williamsburg 42
Webster Co. 48, Marshall Co. 34
West Jessamine 84, Model 39
