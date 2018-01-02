Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 77, Boyd Co. 65

Bourbon Co. 80, Nicholas Co. 45

Cov. Catholic 85, Cov. Holy Cross 52

Danville 63, Frankfort 58

Elizabethtown 79, Taylor Co. 56

Elliott Co. 63, West Carter 62

Ironton St. Joseph, Ohio 38, Fairview 35

Lex. Bryan Station 81, Lex. Lafayette 66

Lou. Holy Cross 70, Lou. Portland Christian 46

Madison Central 56, Lex. Paul Dunbar 39

Mercer Co. 71, Wayne Co. 70, OT

Pendleton Co. 88, Robertson County 61

Pike Co. Central 62, Paintsville 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Harrison Co. vs. Breathitt Co., ppd. to Feb 10.

Warren East vs. Todd Co. Central, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bardstown 60, Washington Co. 23

Barren Co. 64, Bowling Green 51

Berea 45, Burgin 18

Carlisle Co. 44, Livingston Central 32

Dixie Heights 59, Villa Madonna 25

Edmonson Co. 65, Butler Co. 16

Glasgow 44, Allen Co.-Scottsville 42

Graves Co. 64, McCracken County 35

Grayson Co. 57, Whitesville Trinity 40

Henry Co. 44, Carroll Co. 43

Leslie Co. 62, Harlan 51

Paducah Tilghman 59, St. Mary 32

Powell Co. 58, Menifee Co. 42

Rockcastle Co. 45, Somerset 34

South Laurel 67, Williamsburg 42

Webster Co. 48, Marshall Co. 34

West Jessamine 84, Model 39

