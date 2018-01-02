Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Bluffton 36, Central Noble 35

Bowman Academy 67, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep), Ill. 50

Central Christian 70, Indiana Deaf 41

DeKalb 64, Wawasee 54

Eastbrook 60, Muncie Burris 48

Ev. Harrison 76, Boonville 66

Ft. Wayne Snider 77, New Haven 61

Gary West 100, Tilden, Ill. 46

Glenn 67, Jimtown 30

Hammond 99, Gary 21st Century 94, OT

Indpls Ben Davis 67, Fishers 42

Lafayette Catholic 83, Northwestern 73

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 74, Ev. Central 59

New Paris National Trail, Ohio 66, Seton Catholic 59

Owensboro, Ky. 79, Castle 62

S. Bend Riley 70, Bremen 24

Sturgis, Mich. 61, Lakeland 46

Victory Christian Academy 94, S. Bend Career Academy 58

W. Vigo 57, Riverton Parke 54

Westview 54, E. Noble 53

Bi County Tournament Championship

Covington 53, Attica 28

Greene County Invitational First Round

Linton 86, N. Central (Farmersburg) 30

Shakamak 45, White River Valley 28

Hendricks County Tournament First Round

Avon 65, Cascade 46

Brownsburg 52, Danville 44

Madison County Tournament First Round

Alexandria 82, Anderson Prep Academy 36

Anderson 88, Elwood 49

Lapel 67, Liberty Christian 46

Pendleton Hts. 54, Frankton 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cowan vs. Southern Wells, ppd. to Jan 29.

Western vs. Lafayette Harrison, ppd. to Jan 9.

Ft. Wayne Luers vs. Marion, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Antwerp, Ohio 39, Woodlan 34

Bedford N. Lawrence 55, Southport 39

Beech Grove 65, Monrovia 46

Bellmont 64, S. Adams 38

Bloomington South 49, Franklin 44

Bluffton 50, Northfield 42

Boonville 44, Tecumseh 38

Bremen 62, S. Bend Riley 26

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 83, Norwell 62

Center Grove 55, Whiteland 47

Central Noble 55, Manchester 38

Chesterton 52, Gary West 30

Chicago (Solorio Academy), Ill. 53, Gary Roosevelt 10

Cloverdale 54, Clay City 52

Columbia City 35, Churubusco 25

Columbus North 60, Jennings Co. 35

Covenant Christian 58, Indpls Scecina 30

DeKalb 55, Eastside 50

Eastern (Pekin) 58, Austin 38

Ev. Memorial 60, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 44

Fairfield 48, Garrett 21

Glenn 82, Jimtown 17

Greenwood Christian 40, Indpls Lutheran 28

Homestead 44, Lawrence North 38

Indpls N. Central 69, Ft. Wayne Snider 47

Indpls Perry Meridian 43, Terre Haute North 37

Jay Co. 32, Ft. Wayne Concordia 27

Jeffersonville 72, Providence 38

Lake Central 72, S. Bend Washington 30

Mountain Vista, Colo. 54, Indpls HomeSchool 32

Muncie Central 54, Yorktown 37

N. White 71, Frontier 20

New Castle 86, Blackford 14

New Palestine 67, Indpls Herron 14

Northwestern 91, Eastern (Greentown) 16

Rockville 46, W. Vigo 35

Rushville 52, Franklin Co. 34

S. Central (Elizabeth) 64, Lanesville 45

S. Decatur 50, Madison Shawe 47

Scottsburg 52, New Washington 27

Springs Valley 43, Wood Memorial 37

Sullivan 71, Robinson, Ill. 36

Wapahani 52, Blue River 48

Whitefield Academy, Ky. 71, Rock Creek Academy 61

Bi County Tournament

Attica 60, Covington 34

Madison County Tournament First Round

Alexandria 84, Anderson Prep Academy 25

Anderson 68, Elwood 43

Frankton 63, Pendleton Hts. 56

Lapel 56, Liberty Christian 30

Ripley County Tournament First Round

Batesville 55, Milan 31

S. Ripley 38, Jac-Cen-Del 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Decatur Central vs. Indpls Northwest, ppd.

Fountain Central vs. Attica, ppd.

Henryville vs. Crothersville, ppd.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.