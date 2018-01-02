Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Bluffton 36, Central Noble 35
Bowman Academy 67, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep), Ill. 50
Central Christian 70, Indiana Deaf 41
DeKalb 64, Wawasee 54
Eastbrook 60, Muncie Burris 48
Ev. Harrison 76, Boonville 66
Ft. Wayne Snider 77, New Haven 61
Gary West 100, Tilden, Ill. 46
Glenn 67, Jimtown 30
Hammond 99, Gary 21st Century 94, OT
Indpls Ben Davis 67, Fishers 42
Lafayette Catholic 83, Northwestern 73
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 74, Ev. Central 59
New Paris National Trail, Ohio 66, Seton Catholic 59
Owensboro, Ky. 79, Castle 62
S. Bend Riley 70, Bremen 24
Sturgis, Mich. 61, Lakeland 46
Victory Christian Academy 94, S. Bend Career Academy 58
W. Vigo 57, Riverton Parke 54
Westview 54, E. Noble 53
|Bi County Tournament
|Championship
Covington 53, Attica 28
|Greene County Invitational
|First Round
Linton 86, N. Central (Farmersburg) 30
Shakamak 45, White River Valley 28
|Hendricks County Tournament
|First Round
Avon 65, Cascade 46
Brownsburg 52, Danville 44
|Madison County Tournament
|First Round
Alexandria 82, Anderson Prep Academy 36
Anderson 88, Elwood 49
Lapel 67, Liberty Christian 46
Pendleton Hts. 54, Frankton 50
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cowan vs. Southern Wells, ppd. to Jan 29.
Western vs. Lafayette Harrison, ppd. to Jan 9.
Ft. Wayne Luers vs. Marion, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Antwerp, Ohio 39, Woodlan 34
Bedford N. Lawrence 55, Southport 39
Beech Grove 65, Monrovia 46
Bellmont 64, S. Adams 38
Bloomington South 49, Franklin 44
Bluffton 50, Northfield 42
Boonville 44, Tecumseh 38
Bremen 62, S. Bend Riley 26
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 83, Norwell 62
Center Grove 55, Whiteland 47
Central Noble 55, Manchester 38
Chesterton 52, Gary West 30
Chicago (Solorio Academy), Ill. 53, Gary Roosevelt 10
Cloverdale 54, Clay City 52
Columbia City 35, Churubusco 25
Columbus North 60, Jennings Co. 35
Covenant Christian 58, Indpls Scecina 30
DeKalb 55, Eastside 50
Eastern (Pekin) 58, Austin 38
Ev. Memorial 60, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 44
Fairfield 48, Garrett 21
Glenn 82, Jimtown 17
Greenwood Christian 40, Indpls Lutheran 28
Homestead 44, Lawrence North 38
Indpls N. Central 69, Ft. Wayne Snider 47
Indpls Perry Meridian 43, Terre Haute North 37
Jay Co. 32, Ft. Wayne Concordia 27
Jeffersonville 72, Providence 38
Lake Central 72, S. Bend Washington 30
Mountain Vista, Colo. 54, Indpls HomeSchool 32
Muncie Central 54, Yorktown 37
N. White 71, Frontier 20
New Castle 86, Blackford 14
New Palestine 67, Indpls Herron 14
Northwestern 91, Eastern (Greentown) 16
Rockville 46, W. Vigo 35
Rushville 52, Franklin Co. 34
S. Central (Elizabeth) 64, Lanesville 45
S. Decatur 50, Madison Shawe 47
Scottsburg 52, New Washington 27
Springs Valley 43, Wood Memorial 37
Sullivan 71, Robinson, Ill. 36
Wapahani 52, Blue River 48
Whitefield Academy, Ky. 71, Rock Creek Academy 61
|Bi County Tournament
Attica 60, Covington 34
|Madison County Tournament
|First Round
Alexandria 84, Anderson Prep Academy 25
Anderson 68, Elwood 43
Frankton 63, Pendleton Hts. 56
Lapel 56, Liberty Christian 30
|Ripley County Tournament
|First Round
Batesville 55, Milan 31
S. Ripley 38, Jac-Cen-Del 36
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Decatur Central vs. Indpls Northwest, ppd.
Fountain Central vs. Attica, ppd.
Henryville vs. Crothersville, ppd.
