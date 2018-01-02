Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 77, Boyd Co. 65

Barbourville 57, Pineville 47

Barren Co. 68, Bowling Green 64

Bell Co. 47, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 39

Bishop Brossart 68, Lloyd Memorial 62

Bourbon Co. 80, Nicholas Co. 45

Buckhorn 59, Jackson City 54

Burgin 56, Rose Hill Christian 43

Butler Co. 67, Edmonson Co. 57

Cairo, Ill. 71, Marshall Co. 55

Caldwell Co. 76, Dawson Springs 39

Calloway Co. 71, Mayfield 52

Carroll Co. 49, Henry Co. 47

Caverna 89, Bethlehem 81

Central Hardin 53, North Hardin 42

Christian Fellowship 48, Fulton City 46

Cin. Seven Hills, Ohio 55, Bellevue 37

Cooper 61, Highlands 43

Corbin 64, Clay Co. 61

Cov. Catholic 85, Cov. Holy Cross 52

Cumberland Co. 76, Metcalfe Co. 59

Danville 63, Frankfort 58

Elizabethtown 79, Taylor Co. 56

Elliott Co. 63, West Carter 62

Frederick Douglass 72, Madison Southern 63

Garrard Co. 72, Montgomery Co. 68

Glasgow 59, Allen Co.-Scottsville 38

Graves Co. 54, McCracken County 40

Hancock Co. 62, Breckinridge Co. 58, OT

Ironton St. Joseph, Ohio 38, Fairview 35

Jackson Co. 65, Whitley Co. 59, OT

Johnson Central 91, Sheldon Clark 61

LaRue Co. 76, Campbellsville 66

Leslie Co. 72, Wolfe Co. 70

Lex. Bryan Station 81, Lex. Lafayette 66

Lex. Henry Clay 73, Lex. Sayre 55

Lex. Tates Creek 58, Franklin Co. 54

Lincoln Co. 62, East Jessamine 49

Livingston Central 71, Carlisle Co. 50

Lou. Holy Cross 70, Lou. Portland Christian 46

Lou. Ky. Country Day 66, Lou. Shawnee 61

Lou. Trinity 72, Collins 49

Lou. Waggener 66, North Oldham 58

Madison Central 56, Lex. Paul Dunbar 39

Madisonville-North Hopkins 64, Hopkinsville 44

Mercer Co. 71, Wayne Co. 70, OT

Monroe Co. 68, Logan Co. 52

Morgan Co. 64, Menifee Co. 51

Murray 45, Ballard Memorial 43

Ohio Co. 70, Russellville 63

Owensboro 79, Castle, Ind. 62

Owsley Co. 79, Lee Co. 38

Pendleton Co. 88, Robertson County 61

Pike Co. Central 62, Paintsville 59

Pikeville 85, East Ridge 36

Powell Co. 61, Hazard 56, OT

Prestonsburg 73, June Buchanan 40

Pulaski Co. 82, Boyle Co. 64

Raceland 74, Lawrence Co. 48

Russell 56, East Carter 42

Scott 82, Holmes 72

Somerset 80, Rockcastle Co. 51

South Laurel 67, Williamsburg 42

Spencer Co. 73, Nelson Co. 64, OT

Trigg Co. 72, Community Christian (Paducah) 35

Trimble Co. 77, Beth Haven 60

Washington Co. 55, Bardstown 49

Webster Co. 65, Lyon Co. 46

West Jessamine 52, North Bullitt 47

Whitesville Trinity 58, Grayson Co. 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Harrison Co. vs. Breathitt Co., ppd. to Feb 10.

Lynn Camp vs. Knox Central, ppd. to Feb 5.

Warren East vs. Todd Co. Central, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bardstown 60, Washington Co. 23

Barren Co. 64, Bowling Green 51

Berea 45, Burgin 18

Bethlehem 58, Campbellsville 42

Calloway Co. 55, Fulton City 27

Carlisle Co. 44, Livingston Central 32

Casey Co. 68, Marion Co. 45

Corbin 50, Wayne Co. 36

Dixie Heights 59, Villa Madonna 25

Edmonson Co. 65, Butler Co. 16

Elliott Co. 60, Fairview 43

Frederick Fraize 54, Cannelton, Ind. 41

Glasgow 44, Allen Co.-Scottsville 42

Graves Co. 64, McCracken County 35

Grayson Co. 57, Whitesville Trinity 40

Henry Co. 44, Carroll Co. 43

Hopkinsville 58, Madisonville-North Hopkins 33

John Hardin 69, Breckinridge Co. 61, OT

LaRue Co. 66, Adair Co. 48

Leslie Co. 62, Harlan 51

Lex. Henry Clay 58, Lex. Sayre 11

Lincoln Co. 66, Anderson Co. 56

Logan Co. 44, Warren East 39

Lou. Assumption 75, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 29

Madison Southern 56, Lex. Bryan Station 54

McLean Co. 61, University Heights 55

Meade Co. 57, Apollo 56

Metcalfe Co. 58, Cumberland Co. 40

North Oldham 51, Bullitt Central 13

Owensboro Catholic 63, Muhlenberg County 54

Paducah Tilghman 59, St. Mary 32

Pineville 53, Bell Co. 46

Powell Co. 58, Menifee Co. 42

Prestonsburg 67, June Buchanan 22

Robertson County 48, Pendleton Co. 36

Rockcastle Co. 45, Somerset 34

South Laurel 67, Williamsburg 42

Trigg Co. 48, Community Christian (Paducah) 35

Webster Co. 48, Marshall Co. 34

West Carter 64, Lewis Co. 57

West Jessamine 84, Model 39

Whitefield Academy 71, Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Fleming Co. vs. Bourbon Co., ppd. to Jan 13.

Knott Co. Central vs. Paintsville, ppd. to Jan 3.

