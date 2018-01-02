Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Ashland Blazer 77, Boyd Co. 65
Barbourville 57, Pineville 47
Barren Co. 68, Bowling Green 64
Bell Co. 47, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 39
Bishop Brossart 68, Lloyd Memorial 62
Bourbon Co. 80, Nicholas Co. 45
Buckhorn 59, Jackson City 54
Burgin 56, Rose Hill Christian 43
Butler Co. 67, Edmonson Co. 57
Cairo, Ill. 71, Marshall Co. 55
Caldwell Co. 76, Dawson Springs 39
Calloway Co. 71, Mayfield 52
Carroll Co. 49, Henry Co. 47
Caverna 89, Bethlehem 81
Central Hardin 53, North Hardin 42
Christian Fellowship 48, Fulton City 46
Cin. Seven Hills, Ohio 55, Bellevue 37
Cooper 61, Highlands 43
Corbin 64, Clay Co. 61
Cov. Catholic 85, Cov. Holy Cross 52
Cumberland Co. 76, Metcalfe Co. 59
Danville 63, Frankfort 58
Elizabethtown 79, Taylor Co. 56
Elliott Co. 63, West Carter 62
Frederick Douglass 72, Madison Southern 63
Garrard Co. 72, Montgomery Co. 68
Glasgow 59, Allen Co.-Scottsville 38
Graves Co. 54, McCracken County 40
Hancock Co. 62, Breckinridge Co. 58, OT
Ironton St. Joseph, Ohio 38, Fairview 35
Jackson Co. 65, Whitley Co. 59, OT
Johnson Central 91, Sheldon Clark 61
LaRue Co. 76, Campbellsville 66
Leslie Co. 72, Wolfe Co. 70
Lex. Bryan Station 81, Lex. Lafayette 66
Lex. Henry Clay 73, Lex. Sayre 55
Lex. Tates Creek 58, Franklin Co. 54
Lincoln Co. 62, East Jessamine 49
Livingston Central 71, Carlisle Co. 50
Lou. Holy Cross 70, Lou. Portland Christian 46
Lou. Ky. Country Day 66, Lou. Shawnee 61
Lou. Trinity 72, Collins 49
Lou. Waggener 66, North Oldham 58
Madison Central 56, Lex. Paul Dunbar 39
Madisonville-North Hopkins 64, Hopkinsville 44
Mercer Co. 71, Wayne Co. 70, OT
Monroe Co. 68, Logan Co. 52
Morgan Co. 64, Menifee Co. 51
Murray 45, Ballard Memorial 43
Ohio Co. 70, Russellville 63
Owensboro 79, Castle, Ind. 62
Owsley Co. 79, Lee Co. 38
Pendleton Co. 88, Robertson County 61
Pike Co. Central 62, Paintsville 59
Pikeville 85, East Ridge 36
Powell Co. 61, Hazard 56, OT
Prestonsburg 73, June Buchanan 40
Pulaski Co. 82, Boyle Co. 64
Raceland 74, Lawrence Co. 48
Russell 56, East Carter 42
Scott 82, Holmes 72
Somerset 80, Rockcastle Co. 51
South Laurel 67, Williamsburg 42
Spencer Co. 73, Nelson Co. 64, OT
Trigg Co. 72, Community Christian (Paducah) 35
Trimble Co. 77, Beth Haven 60
Washington Co. 55, Bardstown 49
Webster Co. 65, Lyon Co. 46
West Jessamine 52, North Bullitt 47
Whitesville Trinity 58, Grayson Co. 55
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Harrison Co. vs. Breathitt Co., ppd. to Feb 10.
Lynn Camp vs. Knox Central, ppd. to Feb 5.
Warren East vs. Todd Co. Central, ccd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bardstown 60, Washington Co. 23
Barren Co. 64, Bowling Green 51
Berea 45, Burgin 18
Bethlehem 58, Campbellsville 42
Calloway Co. 55, Fulton City 27
Carlisle Co. 44, Livingston Central 32
Casey Co. 68, Marion Co. 45
Corbin 50, Wayne Co. 36
Dixie Heights 59, Villa Madonna 25
Edmonson Co. 65, Butler Co. 16
Elliott Co. 60, Fairview 43
Frederick Fraize 54, Cannelton, Ind. 41
Glasgow 44, Allen Co.-Scottsville 42
Graves Co. 64, McCracken County 35
Grayson Co. 57, Whitesville Trinity 40
Henry Co. 44, Carroll Co. 43
Hopkinsville 58, Madisonville-North Hopkins 33
John Hardin 69, Breckinridge Co. 61, OT
LaRue Co. 66, Adair Co. 48
Leslie Co. 62, Harlan 51
Lex. Henry Clay 58, Lex. Sayre 11
Lincoln Co. 66, Anderson Co. 56
Logan Co. 44, Warren East 39
Lou. Assumption 75, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 29
Madison Southern 56, Lex. Bryan Station 54
McLean Co. 61, University Heights 55
Meade Co. 57, Apollo 56
Metcalfe Co. 58, Cumberland Co. 40
North Oldham 51, Bullitt Central 13
Owensboro Catholic 63, Muhlenberg County 54
Paducah Tilghman 59, St. Mary 32
Pineville 53, Bell Co. 46
Powell Co. 58, Menifee Co. 42
Prestonsburg 67, June Buchanan 22
Robertson County 48, Pendleton Co. 36
Rockcastle Co. 45, Somerset 34
South Laurel 67, Williamsburg 42
Trigg Co. 48, Community Christian (Paducah) 35
Webster Co. 48, Marshall Co. 34
West Carter 64, Lewis Co. 57
West Jessamine 84, Model 39
Whitefield Academy 71, Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 61
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Fleming Co. vs. Bourbon Co., ppd. to Jan 13.
Knott Co. Central vs. Paintsville, ppd. to Jan 3.
