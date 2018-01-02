Jeffersontown Fire District starting ground ambulance service, medical officer needed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Fire Protection District is accepting applications for a full-time medical officer, for their new ambulance service.

The requirements for the position are:

Must have 5 years of field experience at the paramedic level

2 years in a supervisory position

1 year experience in emergency services training or QA

AHA instructor in BLS, ACLS, ans PALS (within 6 months)

Proficiency with firehouse software, medical reporting software and computer skills

Familiar with state and federal regulations relevant to EMS and training

Inventory management experience

Familiarity with setup of PhysioControl AED and Lifepack 15 (preferred)

Expressed interest in the position through completion of the hiring process

Knowledge of federal regulations, state laws (KRS) and local ordinances pertaining to emergency response situations

Maintains good physical health

To pick up an application, head to 10530 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown, Kentucky, 40299, anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Applications must be submitted, with a cover letter and resume by 11 a.m. on Jan. 5.

The new ambulance service will start sometime in the spring of 2018.

