Jeffersontown Fire District starting ground ambulance service, m - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jeffersontown Fire District starting ground ambulance service, medical officer needed

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Souce: Jeffersontown Fire District Facebook) (Souce: Jeffersontown Fire District Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Fire Protection District is accepting applications for a full-time medical officer, for their new ambulance service. 

The requirements for the position are:

  • Must have 5 years of field experience at the paramedic level
  • 2 years in a supervisory position
  • 1 year experience in emergency services training or QA
  • AHA instructor in BLS, ACLS, ans PALS (within 6 months)
  • Proficiency with firehouse software, medical reporting software and computer skills
  • Familiar with state and federal regulations relevant to EMS and training
  • Inventory management experience
  • Familiarity with setup of PhysioControl AED and Lifepack 15 (preferred)
  • Expressed interest in the position through completion of the hiring process
  • Knowledge of federal regulations, state laws (KRS) and local ordinances pertaining to emergency response situations
  • Maintains good physical health

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Monnik Beer doesn't want to out employee making rape accusations
Weekly BoomBozz fundraiser supports fallen LMPD officer
Mt. Washington man accused of child abuse

To pick up an application, head to 10530 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown, Kentucky, 40299, anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Applications must be submitted, with a cover letter and resume by 11 a.m. on Jan. 5.

The new ambulance service will start sometime in the spring of 2018.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly