Louisville Water Company call center slammed with frozen pipe calls

Tuesday was the 9th day in a row below freezing in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A long stretch of cold in WAVE Country has left many homeowners dealing with frozen pipes.

The majority of homeowners with this problem wake up to find their faucet isn't running. The first thing they may do, naturally, is call the water company to see if there's anything they can do to help.

Unfortunately, the Louisville Water Company (LWC) can't do much other than give advice and wish people luck.

"A lot of people when you turn on your faucet and there's no water you just assume to call the water company in case there might be a water main break," Kelley Dearing-Smith with LWC said. "99% of the calls we're getting, it is frozen pipes on the customer side."

Dearing-Smith explained that the worst part is that there's nothing the company can do.

"We can't fix your pipes inside your house, or that are in your front yard going into your house," Dearing-Smith said. "We can give you lots of tips on how to avoid that."

People should leave their cold water faucets dripping overnight in these frigid temperatures.

Thousands of calls were fielded by around 30 employees sitting in the downtown office since they opened up the lines at around 8 a.m. Tuesday. When someone calls about their frozen pipe, all the call center employees can do is let you know how you can prevent it from happening again.

"From the meter into your house, it's your responsibility," Dearing-Smith explained. "So if you aren't someone who can thaw the pipes then your best advice is to call a plumber."

It can be a frustrating time, but Dearing-Smith put out a reminder that folks on the other end of the line are people too.

"Often times the call center is the people's first impression of Louisville Water beyond what comes out of the faucet," Dearing-Smith said. "So they have a very important job."

If your pipes do end up freezing over the next few days, click or tap here to find out what to do.

