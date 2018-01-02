Pitt coach admits to exchange with UofL fan

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Pittsburgh's Kevin Stallings saw his team fall 77-51 to UofL on Tuesday in the KFC YUM! Center, but the Panthers head coach did not go down quietly.

At some point in the second half, he traded verbal jabs with Louisville fans. The coach reportedly firing back with a comment about paying players $100,000.

The FBI alleges that Adidas conspired with a former UofL assistant to pay the father of recruit Brian Bowen $100,000.

After the game Stallings addressed the exchange.

"Yeah, somebody said something bad about my players and so I'm just gonna stick up for my players." he said. "I probably said the wrong thing, but I'm not gonna let people talk crap about my players. But you know, we're down, the game's over with, you don't need to insult kids that are out there trying to fight hard and do their best. So like I said, I probably should have chosen different words, but I'm not going to let people take shots at our players."

"I didn't hear it," UofL head coach David Padgett said after the game. "We were just concerned about going 1-0 (in the ACC) and the rest of it, I'm not going to get into, that doesn't matter."

The Panthers and Cards meet again on Sunday, Feb. 11 in Pittsburgh. You'll see that game live on WAVE 3 News.

