Gaines baby #5 is on the way

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Popular TV show hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby number five.



They made the announcement Tuesday with an Instagram picture.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android



The couple stars in "Fixer Upper," where they showcase their Waco, Texas-based home remodeling business.



The current season - season five - is expected to be the last. But the couple will no doubt stay busy...they also have new books being published, and a new home goods partnership with Target stores.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.