Gaines baby #5 is on the way - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Gaines baby #5 is on the way

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect
Popular TV show hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby number five. (Source: Instagram) Popular TV show hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby number five. (Source: Instagram)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Popular TV show hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby number five.

They made the announcement Tuesday with an Instagram picture.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The couple stars in "Fixer Upper," where they showcase their Waco, Texas-based home remodeling business.

The current season - season five - is expected to be the last. But the couple will no doubt stay busy...they also have new books being published, and a new home goods partnership with Target stores.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly