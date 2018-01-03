Weight Watchers stocks soar after DJ Khaled endorsement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Weight Watchers is hoping a new endorsement could fatten its stock portfolio.



Global pop music star DJ Khaled has signed on to be a social media ambassador for the company.



He said he's lost 20 pounds on the program and is sharing his success with his millions of followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Weight Watchers stock rose more than six percent on Tuesday.



Oprah Winfrey bought a 10-percent stock in the company in 2015.



The company says DJ Khaled will work with a coach and use its mobile app to keep track of his health and fitness goals. The company isn't saying whether or not Khaled is being paid for his endorsement.

