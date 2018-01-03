Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots now more than $400 million

The Powerball jackpot now is more than $440 million. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - The lottery jackpot amounts just keep climbing for both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, which now are more than $400 million.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is worth at least $440 million, and that number is expected to go up before the drawing.

If there's no big winner, the jackpot will roll over again to Saturday night.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

But if you miss your Powerball chance, try for the next Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday's drawing. However, two tickets matched five numbers; 1, 42, 47,64, 70 and the Mega Ball was 22 - so check your tickets.

That jackpot is now up to at least $418 million.

