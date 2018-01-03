January 3, 2018

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Experience Convention
Kentucky Expo Center
Saturday and Sunday
10am-4pm
$15
LEGO Creations, building zones, LEGO Artists, celebrities
brickuniverse.com/louisville
Chocolate Dreams
An evening of decadent bliss
Mellwood Arts Center
Monday, January 29
5pm
$75, $135 a couple, $700 for table of 10
Chocolate creations from 25 local chefs
Wine, bourbon, silent auction, Caregiver of the Year Award
ChocolateDreams.org
Benefits ElderServe, Louisville's oldest nonprofit dedicated exclusively to supporting senior citizens
