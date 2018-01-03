Woman charged with leaving children in car while shopping at Walmart

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a woman after finding her three children alone inside a car.

Broquel M. King, 28, of Louisville, is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal abuse and 1 count of disorderly conduct.

Metro police were called around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 2 by shoppers at the Walmart at 7100 Raggard Road found the children - ages 4, 20 months and six months - in a car in the parking lot. King's arrest report says the car was unlocked and not running, but they could feel warmth from the engine compartment. The car windows were cracked.

The outside temperature was 15 degrees with a wind chill of 9.

King told police she had only been in the store for five minutes, but officers had been with the children for 20 minutes before they were able to locate her.

Because police were not sure how long the children had been in the car, Metro EMS was called to check them.

King, who was also arrested on a bench warrant in connection with a 2017 traffic case, was placed into the Home Incarceration Program and ordered to have no contact with her children.

The children have been placed into the custody of their father.

