Fire starts in electrical room at Galt House Hotel

The fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday at Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews responded to a hotel after a fire was reported in an electrical room, according to MetroSafe.

The fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday at The Galt House Hotel.

Galt House Hotel spokeswoman Monica Edwards said the fire was on the 24th floor. She said no one was staying on the floor at the time.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Crews fight fire at Galt House

+ Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots now more than $400 million

+ Louisville Water Company call center slammed with frozen pipe calls

Firefighters called control of the fire at 7:01 a.m.

No one was evacuated from the hotel.

Wednesday was the second time firefighters responded to the hotel this week. Louisville Fire Chief Gregory Frederick said crews found flames coming out of an electrical closet on the 23rd floor on Saturday.

The cause of Wednesday’s fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.