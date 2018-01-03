Kids get in free at Newport Aquarium from now until Feb. 28

If you're looking for an inexpensive way to have fun with your family, the Newport Aquarium might have the answer for you.

From Jan.3 through Feb. 28 one kid will get in for free with each adult paying full price. This is a part of the aquarium's Winter Family Days.

According to the aquarium, weekends and holidays sell out fast so they recommend buying your ticket in advance.

The offer is for children ages two to twelve.

Tickets for adults cost $24.99.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.