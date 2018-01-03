Man accused of stealing bleachers from church

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who stole bleachers from a school allegedly tried the same crime at a church.

Donald Brooks, 33, took bleachers from Highview Baptist Church around 12:10 a.m. on Jan. 2, according to an arrest report.

Detectives said Brooks gave a full statement admitting to the thefts and said the theft took him about two hours to complete. He told officers he parked his F-150 in the Mr. Gatti’s Pizza parking lot, walked to the back side of the church and made numerous trips to his vehicle carrying two sets of bleachers at a time.

Brooks was previously arrested for stealing bleachers from Pleasure Ridge Park High School in December of 2017.

According to another arrest report, Brooks also broke into Lastique International Corporation, located at 8331 Cane Run Road, two nights in a row in November of 2017. Police said he took property from the business and later scrapped it.

Police said Brooks had been using a Kentucky drivers license that was not his to pawn and scrap stolen items.

Brooks was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with theft by unlawful taking, burglary and theft of identity without consent.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 12.

