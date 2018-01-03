Man suspected in robbery of Lyft driver arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of three men believed to be involved in the robbery of a Lyft driver has been arrested.

Christopher M. Smyzer, 19, of Louisville, was taken into custody Jan. 2 on a warrant charging him with robbery.

On Dec. 11, 2017, Smyzer and two others were picked up by the Lyft driver and taken to the White Castle at Dixie Highway and Greenwood Road. After the three came back to the car, the driver took them to Riverside Gardens Park on Lees Lane where one of the suspects, a juvenile, pulled a gun and put it to the drivers head.

The trio took the driver's wallet and cell phone before ordering him to get out and driving away the car.

LMPD said the victim was able to identify Smyzer as one of the men involved from a photo lineup. There was also video of Smyzer inside the White Castle.

Bond for Smyzer was set at $50,000 cash. His next court date was scheduled for Jan. 12.

During his arraignment, Judge Sean Delahanty said Smyzer also had pending felony indictment in Oldham County and had just served an eight-month sentence in the Oldham County Jail.

