Thieves steal school bus batteries - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Thieves steal school bus batteries

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - School buses in south-central Kentucky county were stranded this morning after a theft over the New Year's weekend.

Bowling Green police are looking for whoever stole 18 batteries out of nine parked school buses.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
LMPD patrol car stolen, police searching for car and suspect
Man accused of stealing bleachers from church
Man suspected in robbery of Lyft driver arraigned
 
Investigators believe the buses were targeted because the suspect knew multiple batteries could be taken from one spot.
 
Police believe the batteries were taken to a salvage yard.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly