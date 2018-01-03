Thieves steal school bus batteries

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - School buses in south-central Kentucky county were stranded this morning after a theft over the New Year's weekend.

Bowling Green police are looking for whoever stole 18 batteries out of nine parked school buses.

Investigators believe the buses were targeted because the suspect knew multiple batteries could be taken from one spot.



Police believe the batteries were taken to a salvage yard.

