Louisville group helps veterans through equine training

The Louisville Metro Police Department recovered its stolen cruiser more than 12 hours after it was stolen from an officer's residence.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department recovered its stolen cruiser more than 12 hours after it was stolen from an officer's residence.More >>
It might be hard to imagine how miserable it would be going to work, digging into the frozen ground, getting covered with freezing water to fix a ruptured water main.More >>
It might be hard to imagine how miserable it would be going to work, digging into the frozen ground, getting covered with freezing water to fix a ruptured water main.More >>
Metro Councilman Vitalis Lanshima is back to work at Jefferson County Public Schools, but not in a classroom.More >>
Metro Councilman Vitalis Lanshima is back to work at Jefferson County Public Schools, but not in a classroom.More >>
A former Louisville Metro Police Department lieutenant will spend more than a decade in jail for sexually abusing his adoptive daughter.More >>
A former Louisville Metro Police Department lieutenant will spend more than a decade in jail for sexually abusing his adoptive daughter.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department has reached a settlement agreement with a detective who sued after he was disciplined for sharing a controversial meme on Facebook.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department has reached a settlement agreement with a detective who sued after he was disciplined for sharing a controversial meme on Facebook.More >>