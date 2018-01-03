Louisville group helps veterans through equine training

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is helping his brothers in arms connect with healing animals when they get back stateside.

Jeremy Harrell founded the Louisville Veterans Club, a group that connects local veterans.

Harrell is also part of War Horses for Veterans, which uses working with horses as a way to help heal returning soldiers.

"We begin with a little bit of subtle therapy," Harrell said. "Mainly it's a place where veterans can relax, where they can learn whatever they want to learn about horses.where it's a lot or a little. You'll never expect when a veteran starts brushing a horse what all you'll hear."

The farm is located in Kansas, but qualifying veterans get a three day trip there.

The Louisville Veterans Club was founded with the idea of rekindling the camaraderie service members have during their active duty.

According to Harrell, the club presently has 220 veteran members.

To learn more about the Louisville Veterans Club, War Horses for Veterans and how you can help, click here.

