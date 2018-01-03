Jeffersontown High student charged for having gun at school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools high school student faces charges for bringing a handgun to Jeffersontown High School.

The Louisville Metro Police Department told us a tip was given to them Wednesday that a weapon was on school grounds, and they shared that information with the school's resource officer (SRO).

The SRO questioned several students and discovered a gun.

Tremaine Pendleton, 18, was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

No one was hurt.

The following letter was sent home with students:

Dear Jeffersontown High School Families: I wanted to be sure to let you know about an incident that happened today involving one of our students at school. During a search, we located a handgun in the student’s possession. The item was immediately confiscated and the student was arrested. The student is also being disciplined according to district policies and procedures. The safety, health and welfare of your child are my top priority, and we always want to keep the lines of communication open with families. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call. Sincerely,

Matt Anderson

Acting Principal, Jeffersontown High School

