Judge orders Pitino, ULAA to discuss possibility of settlement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the latest development in Rick Pitino v. the University of Louisville Athletic Association, a judge has ordered to parties to discuss the possibility of a settlement.

On Monday, the order came down that Magistrate Judge Lindsay would conduct a conference call with the counsel for both parties, in which they would discuss agenda items including admissions and stipulations of fact, the need to adopt special procedures for managing potentially difficult or complex issues, and the possibility of a settlement.

Previously, Pitino asked the judge to dismiss ULAA's counterclaim against him.

The filing claims in part "At all times, Coach Pitino ated reasonably, in good faith, and consistent with his contractual obligations."

Pitino recently sold his Louisville and Florida homes among a flurry of pending litigation with the University.

