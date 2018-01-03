Pitino requests dismissal of ULAA's counterclaims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the latest development in Rick Pitino v. the University of Louisville Athletic Association, Pitino has asked the judge to dismiss ULAA's counterclaim against him.

The filing claims in part "At all times, Coach Pitino ated reasonably, in good faith, and consistent with his contractual obligations."

Read the full filing here:

Pitino recently sold his Louisville and Florida homes among a flurry of pending litigation with the University.

