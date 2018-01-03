Two LMPD officers injured responding to suspected carjacking

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two LMPD officers were injured after a suspected carjacking downtown.

The incident occurred near Preston and Gray Streets.

The extent of the officers injuries is unknown at this time.

