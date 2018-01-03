City of Unbeatens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Perfection. While it's what every team shoots for, the undefeated season is almost impossible to achieve, but the U of L women are on pace for the unthinkable as they are off to their best start in school history...16-0. "Would I love to finish the season undefeated? Of course," said Walz.

The Cards credit an early season win at Ohio State for showing them they can beat anybody in the country. "We were able to play a great Ohio State team. They were playing their best basketball. So, when you're able to beat a team like that it just builds your confidence throughout the whole season," said senior All American, Myisha Hines-Allen.

As impressive as U of L's 16-0 start is they're not the only undefeated college basketball program in town. The Division Two Bellarmine men are also unbeaten at 11-0. Head coach, Scotty Davenport credits his team's work ethic for its hot start. "You must practice everyday like you want to be great. Not everyday like you are great. There's a big difference," said Davenport. The Knights are not letting their undefeated non-conference season get to their heads. "Coach made a good point. He said, you don't hear of any champions in December. So, that's one thing that I've been thinking a lot about," said Bellarmine sophomore, Ben Weyer.

Not only are the third ranked Knights undefeated, they boast the nation's longest home winning streak at 50 straight. "The environment's fantastic. Honestly, playing at home is huge for us," said senior, Jarek Coles who has only lost one home game in his four years at the school.

The two coaches are good friends, and unapologetically root for each other. "Well, there's no one in this town rooting for Jeff Walz more than me outside of his family. I'm the biggest Jeff Walz fan in this town," said Davenport.

With plenty of basketball left to play, both teams appear to be on the right course for the road to the final four.

