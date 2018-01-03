Unusual pig problem solved in Henderson

Henderson Humane Society is seeing a growing number of pigs being turned into their facility (WFIE)

We have an update on the unusual pig problem at the Henderson Humane Society.

Last week, the shelter reported having six pigs.

Animal Control Officers said a recent trend of micro pigs as pets is to blame.

People get the animals thinking they'll stay the size of a puppy, but eventually, they grow to be hundreds of pounds.

Director Angela Hagedorn told us all six pigs have been adopted by a pig sanctuary in Tennessee.

