Wednesday's Scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Churubusco 73, Woodlan 64
Columbia City 54, Garrett 39
Floyd Central 65, Lou. Ballard, Ky. 60
Gary Roosevelt 71, Andrean 66, OT
Griffith 75, Hammond Morton 66
Indpls Chatard 66, Covenant Christian 45
Indpls Irvington 81, Indiana Math and Science Academy 37
Indpls Lighthouse 69, Mooresville 56
Lawrence Central 81, Indpls Park Tudor 36
Lawrence North 58, Indpls Cathedral 52
Southwood 74, Mississinewa 55
|Greene County Invitational
|First Round
Bloomfield 50, Bloomington Lighthouse 30
Eastern (Greene) 65, Eminence 33
|Randolph County Tournament
|First Round
Randolph Southern 49, Winchester 48, OT
|Ripley County Tournament
|First Round
Batesville 62, Milan 28
Jac-Cen-Del 66, S. Ripley 62
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola 66, E. Noble 37
Delta 46, Eastbrook 34
Edinburgh 48, Speedway 36
Ev. Central 59, Ev. Memorial 58
Ev. Mater Dei 67, Ev. Harrison 47
Ev. North 67, Ev. Bosse 30
Highland 61, Hammond 36
Indiana Deaf 64, Indpls Arlington 32
Indpls Cathedral 72, Indpls Brebeuf 10
Indpls Roncalli 59, Franklin Central 47
Lou. Ballard, Ky. 48, Floyd Central 40
Madison-Grant 71, Maconaquah 57
Marion 57, Southwood 33
Noblesville 71, Kokomo 40
Northridge 71, Ft. Wayne South 59
Northview 39, Edgewood 29
Oregon-Davis 45, Triton 44
S. Vermillion 68, Crawfordsville 30
Terre Haute South 60, Greencastle 45
Union Co. 68, Seton Catholic 10
Vincennes 68, Princeton 61, OT
Warsaw 68, Plymouth 60, 3OT
Washington Catholic 56, Medora 29
Westfield 61, Indpls Chatard 52
Zionsville 63, Lafayette Harrison 38
|Hendricks County Tournament
|First Round
Avon 63, Tri-West 50
Danville 47, Cascade 34
|Madison County Tournament
|Consolation
Liberty Christian 58, Elwood 53, OT
Pendleton Hts. 90, Anderson Prep Academy 12
|Semifinal
Alexandria 69, Frankton 62
Anderson 54, Lapel 46
|Randolph County Tournament
|First Round
Monroe Central 58, Union City 38
|Rivertown Tournament
|First Round
Lawrenceburg 57, Rising Sun 51, OT
S. Dearborn 43, Switzerland Co. 25
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Argos vs. N. Miami, ppd.
Mishawaka Marian vs. New Prairie, ppd.
