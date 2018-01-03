Power restored for thousands in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Power has been restored to nearly 10,000 Clark County REMC customers who were without power in southern Indiana Wednesday night.

The outages were reported around 10 p.m. and were most prevalent around Henryville and northeast of there. There were people without power in Clark, Scott, Washington and Jefferson counties in Indiana.

Customers can view a live-updating outage map by clicking or tapping here.

Customers can sign up for text alerts by sending "CLARK" TO 85700. After that they can text "OUT" to report an outage, and "STATUS" to check on when power may be restored.

A cause of the outages has not been released.

