Thousands without power in southern Indiana, crews working to determine problem

This is a screenshot of Clark County REMC's outage map as of 10:50 p.m. Get live updates via the link in the story. (Source: Clark County REMC)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Nearly 10,000 Clark County REMC customers are without power in southern Indiana Wednesday night.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The outages were reported around 10 p.m. and are most prevalent around Henryville and northeast of there. There are people without power in Clark, Scott, Washington and Jefferson Counties in Indiana.

Customers can view a live-updating outage map by clicking or tapping here.

Clark County REMC announced on its Facebook page that crews were on the way to figure out what caused the outages.

There is no time frame on when power will be restored for these customers.

Clark County REMC said they will provide updates on social media.

Customers can sign up for text alerts by sending "CLARK" TO 85700. After that they can text "OUT" to report an outage, and "STATUS" to check on when power may be restored.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.