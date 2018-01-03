Scott lifts Indiana St over Loyola Chicago 61-57

CHICAGO (AP) - Brenton Scott scored 16 points, including the last two baskets of the game, and Indiana State finished on a 7-0 run to defeat Loyola Chicago 61-57 on Wednesday night after losing a 16-point lead.

Brandon Murphy added 12 points, including a 3-point play that tied the game at 57-all with 1:43 to play. Scott then got a steal and on the ensuing possession drove hard down the key to break the tie with 1:10 to play.

The Ramblers came up empty on their next possession but Scott banked in a shot clock-beating 15-foot jumper from the right wing with 7.1 seconds left. Loyola missed a free throw with 2.5 seconds left and the clock ran out.

The Sycamores (7-8, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference) had a 16-point lead in the first half but Loyola halved that in the final 2½ minutes. The Ramblers (11-4, 1-2) finally got the lead, 44-43 with 13:06 to play, on a 9-0 run. Minutes later Aundre Jackson had five of seven-straight points that put Loyola up 53-46. But Indiana State answered and pulled out the win.

Donte Ingram had 16 for Loyola with Jackson and Marques Townes scoring 11 each.

